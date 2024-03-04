ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 237 shares during the quarter. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in ITT were worth $376,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ITT. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in ITT by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 31,372 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,359,000 after buying an additional 2,992 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in ITT by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 76,995 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,949,000 after buying an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in ITT by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 17,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,330,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITT stock opened at $126.66 on Monday. ITT Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.82 and a 12-month high of $127.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.42.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The conglomerate reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34. The firm had revenue of $829.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $814.38 million. ITT had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a $0.319 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from ITT’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. ITT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.39%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ITT. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of ITT from $122.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Bank of America raised shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of ITT from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.50.

In related news, SVP Ryan F. Flynn sold 2,500 shares of ITT stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.44, for a total transaction of $283,600.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ITT Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets in the United States and internationally. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, trucks, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and trains.

