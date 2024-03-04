J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lessened its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT – Free Report) by 51.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,192 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 12,984 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services were worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 94.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 161 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $34,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 69.1% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at J.B. Hunt Transport Services

In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Alfred C. Harper sold 6,500 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.71, for a total value of $1,382,615.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 42,411 shares in the company, valued at $9,021,243.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 82,964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,638,714. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,782 shares of company stock worth $5,318,162 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Price Performance

Shares of JBHT opened at $203.33 on Monday. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.66 and a 1-year high of $219.51. The stock has a market cap of $21.00 billion, a PE ratio of 29.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.92 earnings per share. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s revenue was down 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.68%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on JBHT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $220.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $188.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.37.

View Our Latest Stock Report on JBHT

About J.B. Hunt Transport Services

(Free Report)

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

Featured Stories

