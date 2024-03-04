Jin Medical International (NASDAQ:ZJYL) Shares Gap Up to $6.36

Jin Medical International Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZJYL – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $6.36, but opened at $6.63. Jin Medical International shares last traded at $7.56, with a volume of 106,287 shares.

Jin Medical International Price Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $112.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.27.

About Jin Medical International

Jin Medical International Ltd. engages in the design, development, manufacturing, and sale of wheelchair and other living aids products for people with disabilities or impaired mobility in China and internationally. It also offers oxygen concentrators and bathing machines. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Changzhou, China.

