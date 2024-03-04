J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Shares Sold by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp lessened its stake in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Free Report) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in J&J Snack Foods by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Marjorie Shreiber Roshkoff sold 625 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.73, for a total transaction of $92,331.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,261,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 22.20% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of J&J Snack Foods from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th.

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.78 and a beta of 0.53. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a 12-month low of $138.17 and a 12-month high of $177.71.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $348.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.54 million. J&J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.98%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.735 per share. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.53%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, SUPERPRETZEL BAVARIAN, NEW YORK PRETZEL, BAVARIAN BAKERY, and BRAUHAUS brands, as well as under the private labels; frozen novelty under the DIPPIN'DOTS, LUIGI'S, WHOLE FRUIT, DOGSTERS, PHILLY SWIRL, ICEE, and MINUTE MAID brands; churros under the HOLA! and CALIFORNIA CHURROS brands; and handheld products under the SUPREME STUFFERS and SWEET STUFFERS brands.

