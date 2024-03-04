JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $15.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

SLR Investment Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $820.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Get SLR Investment alerts:

SLR Investment Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About SLR Investment

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SLRC. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SLR Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in SLR Investment in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in SLR Investment by 614.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 30.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SLR Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLR Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.