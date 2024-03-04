JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC) Price Target to $15.00

SLR Investment (NASDAQ:SLRC – Free Report) had its target price lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report released on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
SLR Investment Trading Up 0.5 %
Shares of SLRC stock opened at $15.03 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average of $15.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. SLR Investment has a 12-month low of $13.48 and a 12-month high of $16.08. The firm has a market cap of $820.04 million, a P/E ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 1.11.
SLR Investment Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. SLR Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 117.14%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About SLR Investment
SLR Investment Corp. is a business development company specializing in secured debt (first lien unitranche and second lien), subordinated (unsecured) debt, minority equity, leveraged buyouts, acquisitions, recapitalizations, general refinancing, growth capital and strategic income-oriented control equity investments in leveraged middle market companies.
Further Reading
