K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Receives C$9.86 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$9.64.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KNT shares. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$7.75 to C$8.25 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.25 to C$8.50 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th.

Shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) stock opened at C$7.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93. K92 Mining Inc. has a 12-month low of C$1.55 and a 12-month high of C$8.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$7.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$7.99.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

