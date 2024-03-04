Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Hits New 12-Month High at $22.09

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $22.09 and last traded at $21.23, with a volume of 38836 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $21.74.
Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. TheStreet raised Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday.
In related news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total value of $111,695.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $383,242.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 9,316 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.13, for a total transaction of $178,215.08. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,305.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 5,126 shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.79, for a total transaction of $111,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,588 shares in the company, valued at $383,242.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,371 shares of company stock worth $1,561,450. Company insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rubric Capital Management LP lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 21.7% in the 2nd quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP now owns 3,378,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,565,000 after acquiring an additional 602,528 shares in the last quarter. Altitude Crest Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $7,999,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 936,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,310,000 after acquiring an additional 357,387 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,797,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,340,000 after acquiring an additional 307,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sphera Funds Management LTD. bought a new stake in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $4,603,000. 47.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.
