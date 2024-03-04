Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX) Shares Purchased by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 654,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,970 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.41% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $32,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 22.1% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after acquiring an additional 13,808 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 57.6% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,450 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 5,283 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,997 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,000 after buying an additional 2,677 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 211,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 7,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 141,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,135,000 after buying an additional 8,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 2.0 %

NYSE KNX opened at $55.20 on Monday. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $60.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a market capitalization of $8.91 billion, a PE ratio of 41.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.16.

Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend

Knight-Swift Transportation ( NYSE:KNX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The transportation company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.38). Knight-Swift Transportation had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Knight-Swift Transportation

In other Knight-Swift Transportation news, CAO Cary M. Flanagan sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.24, for a total transaction of $112,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,118 shares in the company, valued at $287,836.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. TheStreet upgraded Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Knight-Swift Transportation from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.00.

Knight-Swift Transportation Profile

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

