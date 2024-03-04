Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Coverage Initiated at Wells Fargo & Company

Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 56.03% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. Finally, SVB Leerink started coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 1.6 %

Insider Activity

Shares of NASDAQ KYTX opened at $28.20 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $26.04 and a 1-year high of $35.06.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

About Kyverna Therapeutics

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

