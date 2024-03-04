Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 40.54% from the stock’s previous close.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ KYTX opened at $27.75 on Monday. Kyverna Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $26.04 and a 52-week high of $35.06.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kyverna Therapeutics news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is a patient-centered clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. The company’s lead product candidate includes KYV-101. Kyverna Therapeutics Inc is based in EMERYVILLE, Calif.

