Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Buys Shares of 1,534 The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,534 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $463,000. Home Depot accounts for 0.3% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HD. Legacy Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 11,273 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. AXQ Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,662,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 49.0% in the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,945 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $14,790,000 after purchasing an additional 16,089 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Home Depot by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Peterson Wealth Management now owns 4,053 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,225,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,896,000. Institutional investors own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.6 %

HD stock traded down $2.39 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $382.06. 1,292,185 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,042,669. The firm has a market capitalization of $380.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.94, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $357.55 and a 200-day moving average of $328.01. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $274.26 and a 52-week high of $385.10.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.05. Home Depot had a return on equity of 1,452.22% and a net margin of 9.92%. The company had revenue of $34.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.30 EPS. Home Depot’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HD shares. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Barclays raised shares of Home Depot from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $325.00 to $372.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. HSBC lowered shares of Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $323.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Home Depot from $355.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $364.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 107,731 shares in the company, valued at $39,712,878.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Timothy A. Hourigan sold 8,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.74, for a total transaction of $3,317,185.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,950,123.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward P. Decker sold 35,987 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.63, for a total value of $13,265,887.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 107,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,712,878.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

