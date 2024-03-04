Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Invests $1.82 Million in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CCCS – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 136,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,820,000. CCC Intelligent Solutions accounts for approximately 1.0% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 38,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 4,232 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in CCC Intelligent Solutions by 146.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,519,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,095,000 after buying an additional 5,663,827 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in CCC Intelligent Solutions during the first quarter valued at about $3,146,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 3.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 306,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,384,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions by 277.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 5,658 shares in the last quarter. 95.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CCCS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.38.

In related news, Director International L.P. Advent sold 22,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.47, for a total transaction of $230,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,119,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,066,432.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 6.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CCCS traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $11.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,909,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,574,753. CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.33 and a twelve month high of $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.39. The company has a market cap of $7.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.33 and a beta of 0.61.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc provides cloud, mobile, AI, telematics, hyperscale technologies, and applications for the property and casualty insurance economy. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurance carriers, collision repairers, parts suppliers, automotive manufactures, financial institution, and others.

