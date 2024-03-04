Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Invests $513,000 in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 3,890 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $513,000. Alphabet comprises about 0.3% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 61,587.1% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 130,046,253 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,539,004,000 after purchasing an additional 129,835,437 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,807.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 57,069,444 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,487,226,000 after purchasing an additional 54,077,519 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $3,059,614,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Alphabet by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 71,779,112 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,368,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,612,974 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 20.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,237,704 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $10,432,175,000 after acquiring an additional 14,746,989 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider John Kent Walker sold 48,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.20, for a total value of $6,836,407.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,725 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,495. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at $340,519,313.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

GOOG traded down $4.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.48. The stock had a trading volume of 27,756,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,278,229. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.94 and a 1-year high of $155.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $144.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.20.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.22% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.33.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

See Also

