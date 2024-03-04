Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 314,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,347,000. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF comprises approximately 8.2% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. owned approximately 0.18% of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 3,923 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 157.8% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 151,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after purchasing an additional 92,855 shares in the last quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH increased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. G2 Capital Management LLC OH now owns 220,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,289,000 after buying an additional 4,528 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,544,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the first quarter worth $834,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAT traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $52.13. The company had a trading volume of 74,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,302. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52-week low of $41.16 and a 52-week high of $53.27. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.15.

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

