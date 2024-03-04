Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 42,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up about 2.3% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Roundview Capital LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Ledyard National Bank raised its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 6,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $660,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 4,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.78. 3,037,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,781,339. The company has a market cap of $75.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $105.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $99.66. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $87.32 and a 52-week high of $110.55.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

