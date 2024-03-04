Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,332 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $282,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter valued at $25,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 175.0% during the third quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on KMB shares. Bank of America lowered shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $128.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.36.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:KMB traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $123.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,619,848 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,998,197. The company has a market cap of $41.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.63, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.94. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.29. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $116.32 and a 12 month high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.53 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 260.47%. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 90.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $120.98 per share, with a total value of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mark T. Smucker acquired 827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $120.98 per share, for a total transaction of $100,050.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,050.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.00, for a total value of $450,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.