Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Purchases Shares of 6,267 Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $100,000. United Bank lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.6% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter valued at about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Mondelez International by 69.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.63. 3,323,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,874,872. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.75 and a twelve month high of $78.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.83%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

