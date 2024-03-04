Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 625,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,520,000. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF makes up about 8.8% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $14,671,000. Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 704,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,479,000 after acquiring an additional 58,735 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $17,727,000. Finally, American Investment Services Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF by 165.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 28,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 17,482 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFLV traded up $0.11 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.53. 122,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 309,314. Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $23.15 and a 52-week high of $28.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day moving average is $25.91.

Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (DFLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a broad and diversified selection of US large-cap companies of any sector that exhibit value characteristics. Portfolio holdings are weighted by market capitalization DFLV was launched on Dec 6, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional US Large Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.