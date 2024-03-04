Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Takes Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,459,540,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tesla by 180,125.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,851,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,307,602,000 after buying an additional 26,836,879 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,208,699 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,360,358,000 after buying an additional 13,558,882 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Tesla by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,427,168 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $3,132,119,000 after buying an additional 5,292,464 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 104,115,390 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $27,254,286,000 after buying an additional 4,431,570 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded down $15.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $186.92. The stock had a trading volume of 93,904,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,507,578. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $152.37 and a 12-month high of $299.29. The company has a market cap of $595.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $210.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.64 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 104,930 shares in the company, valued at $26,232,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,928 shares of company stock valued at $19,545,953 over the last quarter. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $295.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $255.00 to $224.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.89.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

