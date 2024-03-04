Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 19.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,000 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab accounts for about 0.4% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $3,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the first quarter worth $32,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the third quarter worth $34,000. State of Wyoming increased its position in Charles Schwab by 71.0% in the second quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the second quarter worth $39,000. 81.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total value of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at $38,198,371.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Carolyn Schwab-Pomerantz sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.29, for a total transaction of $587,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 585,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,198,371.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Peter B. Crawford sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total value of $257,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 37,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,425,533.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,616 shares of company stock worth $11,181,109. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock traded up $1.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $67.76. 3,458,023 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,729,882. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $65.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.04. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $77.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.00.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 21.33% and a net margin of 26.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $77.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Charles Schwab from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Charles Schwab from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.92.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

