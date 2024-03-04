Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Has $247,000 Stock Holdings in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP raised its position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,541 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,013 shares during the period. Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s holdings in Roblox were worth $247,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBLX. AlphaQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Roblox by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. AlphaQ Advisors LLC now owns 27,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Roblox by 7.4% in the first quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 3.3% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 9,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% in the first quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.1% in the third quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 11,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of RBLX traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $39.98. 4,069,395 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,059,258. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.36. The firm has a market cap of $23.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.26 and a beta of 1.66. Roblox Co. has a 12-month low of $24.88 and a 12-month high of $47.65.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.15% and a negative return on equity of 770.71%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Roblox Co. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Roblox from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Roblox from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wolfe Research upgraded Roblox from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Roblox from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Roblox currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RBLX

Insider Buying and Selling at Roblox

In other news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Mark Reinstra sold 4,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total value of $177,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 228,942 shares in the company, valued at $10,181,050.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $153,497.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 96,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,906,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 605,220 shares of company stock valued at $26,588,206. 27.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RBLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.