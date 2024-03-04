Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Purchases New Position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP purchased a new stake in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 77,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,752,000. Li Auto accounts for approximately 0.3% of Lansdowne Partners UK LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Li Auto by 3.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 31,221.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Li Auto in the 3rd quarter valued at about $24,312,000. Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in Li Auto by 79.6% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 171,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,107,000 after purchasing an additional 75,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Li Auto by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. 9.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ LI traded down $5.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.83. 14,790,838 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,402,648. Li Auto Inc. has a one year low of $20.80 and a one year high of $47.33. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.65. The stock has a market cap of $40.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Several research analysts have weighed in on LI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Li Auto in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Li Auto from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Li Auto from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.72.

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells new energy vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company provides Li ONE and Li L series smart electric vehicles. It also offers sales and after sales management, and technology development and corporate management services, as well as purchases manufacturing equipment.

