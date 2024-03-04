Lansdowne Partners UK LLP Takes $475,000 Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Lansdowne Partners UK LLP bought a new stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Free Report) (TSE:AEM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,451 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 413.0% in the 2nd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 98.1% in the second quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 935 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEM. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.71.

Agnico Eagle Mines Price Performance

Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded up $1.95 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $51.57. 2,803,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,009,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $50.07 and a 200 day moving average of $49.37. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 1-year low of $43.22 and a 1-year high of $61.15. The company has a market capitalization of $25.68 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.82 and a beta of 1.03.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The mining company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 29.29%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.93%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Free Report)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.