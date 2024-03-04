LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 320 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 18.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,060 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Prologis in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 966.7% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Prologis in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PLD traded down $2.01 on Monday, reaching $132.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,341,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,183,502. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.64 and a 1-year high of $137.52. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.08 and its 200-day moving average is $120.68.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 38.13% and a return on equity of 5.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.24 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be paid a $0.96 dividend. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. This is an increase from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.87. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 105.78%.

In other news, Director James B. Connor sold 103,331 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.20, for a total transaction of $13,763,689.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,853,010.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PLD shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $128.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Truist Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Prologis from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $148.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $134.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.73.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At December 31, 2023, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

