LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.25 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 18,135 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 537.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.78% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:EFA traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.84. The stock had a trading volume of 6,163,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,424,174. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.13. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $65.68 and a one year high of $78.03.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

