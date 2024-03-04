LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $3.04 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,550 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for 1.5% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 115.2% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 353 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 209.8% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 508 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 464.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the third quarter worth $39,000. Finally, WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 106.3% in the third quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,675,079. The stock has a market cap of $51.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $76.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.57. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $66.67 and a 12 month high of $78.60.

About Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

