LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Has $848,000 Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 250,264.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,523,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,217,075,000 after purchasing an additional 9,520,067 shares during the period. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,363.3% in the 3rd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,536,853 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,215,719,000 after acquiring an additional 2,497,603 shares during the period. Pathstone Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 50,563.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 963,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,796,000 after acquiring an additional 961,212 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 190.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 232,554 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,107,000 after acquiring an additional 152,394 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 115.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 283,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $129,913,000 after acquiring an additional 151,772 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Stock Up 1.1 %

MDY stock traded up $5.82 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $537.43. 736,491 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 957,461. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $507.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $479.57. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.22 and a 1-year high of $538.26. The company has a market cap of $21.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.12.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

