LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,160 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 652 shares during the quarter. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 218.4% during the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in AbbVie during the second quarter valued at $38,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 39.5% in the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,649,312.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas Donoghoe sold 2,912 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.72, for a total value of $450,544.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 55,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,649,312.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Kevin K. Buckbee sold 5,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.65, for a total transaction of $908,687.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,233,546.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 306,205 shares of company stock valued at $53,974,299. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of AbbVie from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. HSBC cut shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $187.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, William Blair raised shares of AbbVie from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $175.36.

AbbVie Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $2.06 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $176.85. 2,026,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,208,063. The stock has a market cap of $312.40 billion, a PE ratio of 65.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $167.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $154.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.02. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $130.96 and a one year high of $179.98.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.02 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 162.28%. AbbVie’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 11.14 earnings per share for the current year.

AbbVie Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 12th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 227.11%.

AbbVie Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Humira, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune, intestinal Behçet's diseases, and pyoderma gangrenosum; Skyrizi to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis, psoriatic disease, and Crohn's disease; Rinvoq to treat rheumatoid and psoriatic arthritis, ankylosing spondylitis, atopic dermatitis, axial spondyloarthropathy, ulcerative colitis, and Crohn's disease; Imbruvica for the treatment of adult patients with blood cancers; Epkinly to treat lymphoma; Elahere to treat cancer; and Venclexta/Venclyxto to treat blood cancers.

