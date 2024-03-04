LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,703 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EEM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 125,500.5% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 144,937,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,493,149,000 after purchasing an additional 144,822,572 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 16,816.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,821,065 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $269,159,000 after acquiring an additional 6,780,743 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,172,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,484,647,000 after acquiring an additional 6,765,030 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 32.3% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,908,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $748,033,000 after acquiring an additional 4,613,434 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 96.3% in the second quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,403,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,536,000 after acquiring an additional 688,725 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.36. The stock had a trading volume of 18,623,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,251,484. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.90.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

