LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Sells 28,579 Shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report) by 49.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 28,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,579 shares during the period. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF makes up 1.2% of LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF were worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.9% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 21,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after buying an additional 3,320 shares during the last quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 110.1% during the third quarter. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank now owns 536,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,172,000 after purchasing an additional 281,230 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 17.6% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,829,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 5,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the last quarter.

Get Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF alerts:

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of GLTR traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $91.35. 26,438 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $87.81. Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF has a 1 year low of $80.99 and a 1 year high of $96.04.

Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Profile

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF (NYSEARCA:GLTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aberdeen Standard Physical Precious Metals Basket Shares ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.