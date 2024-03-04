LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC Trims Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 93.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 182,315 shares during the period. LaSalle St. Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $29,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $37,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the second quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter worth $49,000.
Shares of NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,387,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,892,648. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.60 and a 200-day moving average of $44.67. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.58.
The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.
