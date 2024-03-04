Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Arjuna Capital purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Field & Main Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded up $0.74 on Monday, reaching $206.63. 14,762,835 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,139,980. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $197.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $185.87. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $161.67 and a 12 month high of $207.77.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

