Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 860 Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,698 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 2.0% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. RiverFront Investment Group LLC grew its position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 4.7% in the third quarter. RiverFront Investment Group LLC now owns 8,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 52.3% during the third quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 32,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $37.96. 1,173,682 shares of the stock were exchanged. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $17.80. The company has a market cap of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.44.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

