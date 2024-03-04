Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $1.44 Million Stock Holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 9.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,018 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.57. 1,338,765 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,005,501. The company’s fifty day moving average is $108.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $105.65. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.78 and a fifty-two week high of $108.82.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

