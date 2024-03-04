Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Has $2.96 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 442.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,047 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 75,894 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $2,961,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PRF. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 397.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 159,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,080,000 after buying an additional 127,549 shares during the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 510.5% in the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 11,552 shares during the last quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 400.0% during the third quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,147,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,569,000 after purchasing an additional 5,650,198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 406.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 453,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,445,000 after purchasing an additional 364,341 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PRF traded up $0.07 on Monday, hitting $37.14. 183,225 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 447,723. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a one year low of $29.64 and a one year high of $37.17.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

