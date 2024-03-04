Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 2,545 Shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (BATS:SYLD – Free Report) by 18.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF by 76.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $206,000.

Get Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF alerts:

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Price Performance

BATS:SYLD traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $69.95. 102,769 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.02. The company has a market capitalization of $891.86 million, a PE ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 1.21.

Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Profile

The Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF (SYLD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund offers active exposure to US stocks with attractive cash flow characterized by dividends, shares buybacks and net debt paydown. SYLD was launched on May 14, 2013 and is managed by Cambria.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambria Shareholder Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.