Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 119,395 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,742 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,237,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,569,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,803,000 after purchasing an additional 618,360 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 15.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,141,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,743,000 after acquiring an additional 293,109 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 6.3% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,808,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,880,000 after acquiring an additional 107,919 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,567,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,369,000 after acquiring an additional 133,157 shares during the period. Finally, Eastern Bank lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 1,472,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,594,000 after purchasing an additional 6,646 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NASDAQ:BSCR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $19.24. The stock had a trading volume of 200,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,827. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.52 and a one year high of $19.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.06.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.0642 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.