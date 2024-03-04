Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,023 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth about $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at about $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its position in Alphabet by 29.2% during the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 26 shares during the period. 27.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOOG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.33.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded down $4.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $133.49. The company had a trading volume of 27,186,440 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,278,229. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.94 and a fifty-two week high of $155.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $144.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $86.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.28 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. Alphabet’s revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.78 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $935,646.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Frances Arnold sold 230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.06, for a total transaction of $35,433.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,326,922.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $26,794.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,984 shares in the company, valued at $935,646.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 207,800 shares of company stock worth $29,529,164 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.