Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 25,231 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the period. Amgen makes up approximately 1.4% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Amgen by 39.2% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of Amgen during the first quarter valued at $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,970,000 after buying an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Leerink Partnrs downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Amgen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $264.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Amgen from $313.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $324.00 to $318.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.30.

Amgen Price Performance

AMGN traded down $0.94 on Monday, hitting $279.39. 1,192,090 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,053,838. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $298.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $278.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.14. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $211.71 and a one year high of $329.72. The firm has a market cap of $149.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $4.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.13 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 23.83% and a return on equity of 154.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 19.48 EPS for the current year.

Amgen Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $2.25 per share. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.06%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

