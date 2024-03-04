Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 2,613 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 84,815 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,613 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up 1.0% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $4,748,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 54,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 220.1% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 134,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after purchasing an additional 92,440 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,491,000 after buying an additional 24,772 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 50.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 210,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,778,000 after buying an additional 70,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 61,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 5,707 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 52,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $3,138,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 143,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,602,980. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,516 shares of company stock worth $23,636,810 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KO traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $59.73. 4,727,770 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,808,756. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $64.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $59.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.58 billion, a PE ratio of 24.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The business had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.485 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is currently 74.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on KO. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

