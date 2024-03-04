Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 507 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,436 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 507 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 108.5% in the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the period. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Netflix Stock Down 0.4 %

Netflix stock traded down $2.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $617.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,647,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,195,516. The company has a market cap of $267.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $534.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $464.39. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $624.42.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $570.00 to $685.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,854,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Netflix news, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $717,379.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total transaction of $3,492,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 286,351 shares of company stock valued at $154,486,891 over the last quarter. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

