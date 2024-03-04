Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,047 Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,132 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,047 shares during the period. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF accounts for approximately 5.1% of Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $24,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 5,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after buying an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 9,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Prudential PLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 34,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,529,000 after buying an additional 1,967 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 831 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VIG traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $179.14. 623,657 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,184,211. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $173.17 and a 200-day moving average of $164.90. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $146.17 and a 52-week high of $179.38.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

