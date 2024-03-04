Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,493 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 4.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 133,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,493 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,679,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCP. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.6% in the third quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7,712.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 4,396 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BSCP traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $20.42. The stock had a trading volume of 285,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 926,967. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.97 and a 1-year high of $20.53. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.28.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.064 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

