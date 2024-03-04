Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 6,500 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCO – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BSCO. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $54,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

BSCO remained flat at $20.95 during midday trading on Monday. 298,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,352. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $20.98. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80.

Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were given a $0.0544 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th.

The Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds maturing in 2024. The fund will unwind in December 2024 and return all capital and proceeds to investors.

