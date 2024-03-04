Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 961 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 36,290 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 961 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $3,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in NIKE by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 48,523 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 6,232 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 73,649 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $7,042,000 after purchasing an additional 39,310 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 32.3% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,133 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 11.1% in the third quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 18,790 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in NIKE by 21.7% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 705,830 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $67,491,000 after purchasing an additional 126,074 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. TD Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

NIKE Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NKE stock traded down $2.50 on Monday, reaching $99.38. 5,723,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,357,668. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.99 and a 200-day moving average of $103.98. The company has a market cap of $151.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.15, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $128.68.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Featured Articles

