Laurion Capital Management LP Buys New Stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 346,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,309,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.52% of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRNX. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 382.4% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 2,201 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals by 70.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 8,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period. 98.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

In other news, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,911 shares in the company, valued at $204,343.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Stephen F. Betz sold 3,000 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $111,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 73,298 shares in the company, valued at $2,731,083.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Dana Pizzuti sold 9,583 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.57, for a total transaction of $331,284.31. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,911 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $204,343.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,958 shares of company stock worth $1,620,119 over the last ninety days. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRNX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.10.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

CRNX traded down $2.22 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $43.81. 291,938 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 683,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a PE ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.02. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.23 and a 1-year high of $47.58.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by ($0.01). Crinetics Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 52.93% and a negative net margin of 4,223.27%. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was down 100.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. The company's lead product candidate is Paltusotine, an oral selective nonpeptide somatostatin receptor type 2 agonist that has completed phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, as well as completed phase II clinical trial to treat carcinoid syndrome and nonfunctional neuroendocrine tumors (NETs).

