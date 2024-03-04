Laurion Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 149,147 Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW)

Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 149,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,756,000. Laurion Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.13% of Flywire as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flywire by 29.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,281,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,222 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Flywire by 58.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,055,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,961,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,940 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Flywire by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,709,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,722,000 after acquiring an additional 488,622 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Flywire by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 4,068,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,293,000 after buying an additional 43,438 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its holdings in Flywire by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 3,514,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,065,000 after buying an additional 327,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.55% of the company’s stock.

Flywire Stock Down 3.3 %

Shares of FLYW stock traded down $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $27.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,158,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,482. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $22.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.74 and a beta of 1.06. Flywire Co. has a 52 week low of $18.65 and a 52 week high of $35.80.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Flywire ( NASDAQ:FLYW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. Flywire had a negative net margin of 2.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.35%. The company had revenue of $100.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.52 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Flywire’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Flywire Co. will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FLYW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Flywire from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Flywire from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Flywire in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Flywire in a research note on Tuesday, January 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flywire currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.73.

Insider Buying and Selling at Flywire

In other Flywire news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at $11,072,178. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CTO David R. King sold 3,518 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $82,321.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 473,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,072,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Michael Massaro sold 7,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $179,688.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 947,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,182,498. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,107 shares of company stock worth $506,489 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Flywire

Flywire Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a payments enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

