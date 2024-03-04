Laurion Capital Management LP Has $14.54 Million Stock Position in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its position in shares of Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Free Report) by 46.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 73,023 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63,055 shares during the quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP owned about 0.20% of Shockwave Medical worth $14,539,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its stake in Shockwave Medical by 64.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Shockwave Medical by 297.4% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SWAV traded down $3.52 on Monday, hitting $259.89. 130,690 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 526,369. The business’s fifty day moving average is $226.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $207.80. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $157.00 and a 12 month high of $315.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.06, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 11.76.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shockwave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 23.97% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm had revenue of $202.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SWAV. TheStreet raised Shockwave Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $284.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $260.00 to $286.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Shockwave Medical from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Shockwave Medical

In other Shockwave Medical news, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total transaction of $34,840.89. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total value of $770,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,606 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,009,155. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 203 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.63, for a total value of $34,840.89. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,037 shares in the company, valued at $4,983,620.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,695 shares of company stock worth $28,002,380 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Free Report)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral and coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers products for the treatment of peripheral artery disease (PAD), including M5 IVL catheter and M5+ IVL catheter, which are five-emitter catheters for use in our IVL system in medium-diameter vessels; S4 IVL catheter, a four-emitter catheter for use in IVL system in small-diameter vessels; and L6 IVL catheter, a six-emitter catheter for use in IVL System in large diameter vessels.

