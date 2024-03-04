Laurion Capital Management LP Lowers Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Laurion Capital Management LP reduced its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 43.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,588,384 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,502,281 shares during the quarter. Vistra accounts for approximately 0.9% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Vistra were worth $152,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vistra stock traded up $2.77 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $57.27. The company had a trading volume of 3,199,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,967,315. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 1.03. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $22.05 and a fifty-two week high of $57.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Vistra’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

