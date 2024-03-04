Laurion Capital Management LP Reduces Stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Laurion Capital Management LP lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 462,790 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,866 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 0.3% of Laurion Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $54,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 18,969 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after purchasing an additional 6,245 shares in the last quarter. Elevatus Welath Management grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Elevatus Welath Management now owns 7,112 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the period. Evergreen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 164.0% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 126,390 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,861,000 after acquiring an additional 78,510 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 133,236 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,666,000 after buying an additional 3,826 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.53% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil stock traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $104.30. 9,614,288 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,647,510. The business’s 50-day moving average is $101.69 and its 200-day moving average is $105.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.96. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $95.77 and a 12-month high of $120.70.

Exxon Mobil ( NYSE:XOM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $84.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.03 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 18.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.74%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $116.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Mizuho cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $117.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Monday, February 5th. TD Cowen raised Exxon Mobil from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $127.53.

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 30,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,169,845. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Leonard M. Fox sold 12,000 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.65, for a total transaction of $1,231,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 220,678 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,652,596.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

